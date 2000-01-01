I am a historian of modern France and Europe, 1789-Present, with particular interests in the histories of culture, politics, war, and the military, especially the ways these intersect. More specifically, I study French colonialism, the First World War, the French army, racism, and French and European attitudes toward Islam and Muslims. I am happy to work with both graduate and undergraduate students on these topics, as well as topics under the broader themes of war, society, and culture, and of colonialism and racism.
