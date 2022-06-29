Rob Alexander is an associate professor of public policy and administration in the political science department, where he teaches courses in sustainability policy and public management and leadership.

His teaching and research interests reflect his multidisciplinary training. He enjoys teaching courses on collaborative public management, environmental and natural resource policy, environmental conflict management, organizational theory, and research design and implementation. His research examines the challenges and opportunities facing public, private, nonprofit and citizen organizations as they interact to address problems in the sustainability arena.

Dr. Alexander also serves as the co-director of the Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue, an academic institute that provides training, produces scholarship and engages in direct service for public agencies and non-profit organizations on the topic of facilitating dialogue and deliberation.

Grounded in environmental science and experienced in public and nonprofit management, Dr. Alexander holds a bachelor's degree in geology from Duke University, dual master's degrees in public administration and environmental science from Indiana University-Bloomington, and a doctorate in public administration from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University. He spent 15 years as an environmental educator and nonprofit executive before obtaining his doctorate. He formerly was a visiting assistant professor at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.