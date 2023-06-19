Professor Robert Roberts has taught at James Madison University since 1982. Professor Roberts holds a B.A., M.P.A., a J.D. and Ph.D. in Public Administration from Syracuse University. He is the author or co-author of White House Ethics (Greenwood, 1988); with Marion T. Doss, From Watergate to Whitewater: the Public Integrity Wars (Praeger 1997); with Tony Eksterowicz, Public Journalism and Political Knowledge (Rowman & Littlefield, 2000); Ethics in U.S. Government: An Encyclopedia of Investigations, Scandals, Reforms and Legislation (Greenwood 2001); with Scott Hammond, Encyclopedia of Presidential Campaigns, Slogans, Issues and Platforms (Greenwood 2004). Articles by Professor Roberts have appeared in the Public Administration Review, International Journal of Public Administration, Public Integrity, PS (Political Science) and Politics and Policy. Professor Roberts teaches courses in Introduction to Public Administration, Legal Environment of Public Administration, Criminal Procedure and State and Local Government.