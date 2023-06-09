Dr. Robyn L. Gobin, Ph.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist with expertise in interpersonal trauma and evidence-based treatments for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other trauma-related conditions. She directs the Transforming Trauma and Mental Health Research Laboratory in the Department of Kinesiology and Community Health, where she is an Associate Professor. Dr. Gobin’s research investigates how individual, cultural, and societal factors lead to unique outcomes in the aftermath of interpersonal trauma. The ultimate goal of her research is to promote healing in culturally diverse communities, reduce mental health stigma,and increase treatment engagement among individuals with PTSD. She is also interested in the use of mindfulness, acceptance, and compassion-based interventions to enhance well-being. Dr. Gobin has served as principal or co-investigator on past and ongoing studies funded by the International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation, the American Psychological Association Minority Fellowship Program, and the Chez Center for Veterans. She has authored several articles in the field of traumatic stress studies and presented her work nationally and internationally. Dr. Gobin is consistently involved in public education and community service. She regularly speaks at community events and hosts workshops about mental health, self-care,and mindfulness. She holds leadership positions on national boards and non-profit committees and is active in clinical practice. Her work has been recognized by the top professional associations in her field: she was the recipient of a Citizen Psychologist Presidential Citation from the American Psychological Association(APA), the Carolyn Payton Early Career Award from the Society for the Psychology of Black Women (APA Division 35 Section 1), and she received Early Career Awards from her alma mater, Wesleyan College, and the National Register of Health Service Psychologists.