Mental health needs within the forensic, correctional, and criminal justice systems continue to rise, as evidenced by some cities and states developing co-responder programs – pairing officers with behavioral health clinicians during emergency calls. It is estimated that approximately 20% of jail inmates today have a serious mental illness (based on a 2009 study published in Psychiatric Services). Historically, access to mental health care for those in correctional and criminal justice systems has been limited, something Ryan Tobiasz, Psy.D., LPC, is focused on changing through his academic work and research.

Dr. Tobiasz implemented and facilitated the first evidence-based practice treatment groups, including Illness Management and Recovery and Social Skills Training for Schizophrenia, during his time with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He also co-facilitated Dialectical Behavioral Therapy treatment groups for those who engaged in significant self-harmful behavior. He has given numerous professional presentations and has trained correctional staff members on topics including suicide prevention, ethical dilemmas within correctional facilities, cultural competency, and working with offenders with mental illness.

His teaching, research, and clinical work strive to address the challenges associated with jails and prisons increasingly becoming mental health facilities. Dr. Tobiasz’s primary research includes evidence-based practice for individuals with schizophrenia.

Dr. Tobiasz earned his Psy.D. in clinical psychology and a Master of Arts in forensic psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. He earned bachelor’s degrees in psychology, behavioral science, and law from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Prior to entering academia full-time, Dr. Tobiasz served as a psychological associate within the Wisconsin Department of Corrections at several maximum-security institutions.