El-Tawab teaches several courses in Information Technology such as Intro to Programming, Object Oriented Programming, Intro to Computer Networks & Security, Software Development, TCP/IP Networks, Wireless Networking, Security & Forensics, Autonomous Vehicles (this course received the Governor’s Technology Award for innovative use of technology in Education).

El-Tawab's research focuses on the issues surrounding Intelligent Transportation, Mobile Development, Vehicular Ad-Hoc Networks (VANET), Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN), Network Security, Wireless Network Security, Internet of Things (IoT), Voice over IP (VoIP), Network Programming, and Cloud Computing.

El-Tawab earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science at Alexandria University, Egypt; a master's degree in Computer Science at Alexandria University, Egypt; and a doctorate in Computer Science at Old Dominion University, Virginia, USA.