Santo Coleman’s areas of research are men’s health and masculinity across the lifespan, including adolescent health and fatherhood. Currently, his focus is the effect of gender on health behavior outcomes such as obesity. Additionally, he examines the role of culture on gender performance and academic outcomes.

Coleman received his doctorate in public health with a focus on social and behavioral health science at University of Connecticut, his master’s in public health with a focus on public health policy and management from the Mel and Enid Zuckerman School of Public Health at University of Arizona and his bachelor’s degrees in political science and Spanish from Georgia State University.