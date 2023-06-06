Sarah Geiger, Ph.D. Public Health Sciences

College of Applied Health Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Assistant Professor

Expertise: Epidemeology

Dr. Geiger’s PhD in public health sciences with a focus on epidemiology and biostatistics is from West Virginia University. She completed her master’s degree in community health at Illinois and her bachelor’s degree at Northern Illinois University. As an environmental and chronic disease epidemiologist, Dr. Geiger investigates environmental pollutants and chronic disease risk factors, including sleep problems, asthma, obesity, and other cardiovascular disease risk factors among children. She also conducts research on the impact of environmental pollutant exposure from private domestic well water on children’s health.

