Dr. Geiger’s PhD in public health sciences with a focus on epidemiology and biostatistics is from West Virginia University. She completed her master’s degree in community health at Illinois and her bachelor’s degree at Northern Illinois University. As an environmental and chronic disease epidemiologist, Dr. Geiger investigates environmental pollutants and chronic disease risk factors, including sleep problems, asthma, obesity, and other cardiovascular disease risk factors among children. She also conducts research on the impact of environmental pollutant exposure from private domestic well water on children’s health.