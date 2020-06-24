Dr. Scott Rodeo is an attending orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and director of the Center for Regenerative Medicine at HSS. He is a professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College and co-chief emeritus of the Sports Medicine Institute at HSS. Dr. Rodeo specializes in sports medicine injuries of the knee, shoulder, ankle and elbow. He has specific expertise in complex knee reconstruction (including meniscus transplantation, cartilage resurfacing, osteotomy, and ligament reconstruction), treatment of shoulder instability and rotator cuff tendon repair. His research focuses on the basic biology of tendon and ligament healing, meniscal allograft transplantation and rotator cuff repair. Dr. Rodeo cares for elite, professional and everyday athletes. He was named head team team physician of the New York Giants Football Team in 2015. In 2004 and 2008, he served as Team Physician for USA Swimming and returned to this position for the London 2012 Olympic Games. A former competitive swimmer himself, Dr. Rodeo continues to work with USA Swimming and various swimming programs where he helps to promote injury prevention and treats injured swimmers of all ages.