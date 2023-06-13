As a lifespan psychologist, I see individuals as producers of their own development. This means that to the extent that they are able, individuals strive to support their own health and well-being. However, the ability to act and change is not constant but varies—both across individual differences in access to resources and also within individuals as they face challenges and opportunities in daily life. To truly support health and independence, health technologies must be sensitive to the context and complexity of life as it is lived. Therefore, my research examines the processes by which older adults understand their health and use health technologies. My goal is to guide the development and implementation of health technologies that respond to the dynamics of older adults’ psychological, social, and biophysiological needs, goals, and abilities.