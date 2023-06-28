Dr. Martenies is an assistant professor in the department of Kinesiology and Community Health at the University of Illinois. Her research is focused on the independent and joint effects of ambient and pollution and neighborhood-level exposures on childhood health outcomes. In particular, she is interested in studying prenatal and early-life exposures to traffic emissions, features of the build environment, and social determinants like poverty influence birth weight, childhood obesity, and other indicators of long-term health risk. She received her PhD in Environmental Health Sciences from the University of Michigan in 2017. She also holds anMPH in Environmental Health Science and Policy from the George Washington University.