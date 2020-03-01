Sophia L. Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, is president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP). A family and pediatric nurse practitioner (NP) at the Daughters of Charity Health System in Kenner (New Orleans), Louisiana, Dr. Thomas’ clinical practice has focused on providing care to the medically underserved families. Dr. Thomas is active within several professional organizations, including the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners (LANP). She has served in elected and appointed leadership and committee positions, including as president of LANP, and previously in AANP as Region 6 Director. Dr. Thomas was inducted as a Fellow in both the AANP in 2012 and the National Academy of Practice in Nursing in 2013. In addition to her advocacy, Dr. Thomas impacts NP education as clinical faculty for Georgetown University’s FNP program as well as through publications and presentations on multiple clinical topics. As AANP President and spokesperson, her multimedia reach includes print, radio and television. She also speaks extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally, advocating for NP scope of practice legislation and for improving patient access to quality, affordable health care.
“The Senate’s vote last night ensures that millions of seniors are able to receive critical health care services at home ― at this crucial time for the health of our nation,” Sophia L. Thomas, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners,
"After our letter to the governors, the Trump Administration has taken action to expand access to NP care and other health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter sent to all 50 governors on March 24, 2020, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar also urged the suspension of state regulatory barriers to practice that limit patient access to care, including NPs."
“We thank President Trump, the Senate and the House of Representatives for coming together in a bipartisan fashion to recognize the critical health care needs of seniors and the importance of authorizing NPs to certify and recertify home health care services to Medicare patients ― especially during this pandemic. This law will help ensure that seniors have timely access to home health care and reduce their potential exposure to COVID-19,”
