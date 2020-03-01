Sophia L. Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, is president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP). A family and pediatric nurse practitioner (NP) at the Daughters of Charity Health System in Kenner (New Orleans), Louisiana, Dr. Thomas’ clinical practice has focused on providing care to the medically underserved families. Dr. Thomas is active within several professional organizations, including the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners (LANP). She has served in elected and appointed leadership and committee positions, including as president of LANP, and previously in AANP as Region 6 Director. Dr. Thomas was inducted as a Fellow in both the AANP in 2012 and the National Academy of Practice in Nursing in 2013. In addition to her advocacy, Dr. Thomas impacts NP education as clinical faculty for Georgetown University’s FNP program as well as through publications and presentations on multiple clinical topics. As AANP President and spokesperson, her multimedia reach includes print, radio and television. She also speaks extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally, advocating for NP scope of practice legislation and for improving patient access to quality, affordable health care.