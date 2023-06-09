Soyoung Choi is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and the director of the Accessible Healthcare Lab. She also serves as a faculty affiliate of the Illinois Informatics Institute and Personalized Nutrition Initiative. Dr. Choi's research focuses on three main areas: (1) designing and implementing mobile health (mHealth) interventions to promote health behaviors among people with visual impairments; (2) investigating the impact of health literacy on health behaviors and outcomes; and (3) developing accessible data collection tools for people with visual impairments. She received her Ph.D. in Nursing Science from Pennsylvania State University in 2020.