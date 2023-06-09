Soyoung Choi, Ph.D.

Soyoung Choi, Ph.D.

College of Applied Health Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Assistant Professor

Expertise: mobile health interventionsHealth LiteracyVisual impairments

Soyoung Choi is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and the director of the Accessible Healthcare Lab. She also serves as a faculty affiliate of the Illinois Informatics Institute and Personalized Nutrition Initiative. Dr. Choi's research focuses on three main areas: (1) designing and implementing mobile health (mHealth) interventions to promote health behaviors among people with visual impairments; (2) investigating the impact of health literacy on health behaviors and outcomes; and (3) developing accessible data collection tools for people with visual impairments. She received her Ph.D. in Nursing Science from Pennsylvania State University in 2020.

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07858