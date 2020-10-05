Steven D. Cohen is an Associate Professor at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. He is well known for helping leaders communicate with confidence, influence, and authority. Dr. Cohen has been quoted in media outlets such as the Financial Times, Forbes, Slate, Vanity Fair, New York Magazine, and NBC News. He also was featured in the BBC Radio documentary, “Churchill’s Secret Cabinet.” Dr. Cohen’s work examines the communication behaviors of effective leaders, with a particular focus on executive presence. His research has appeared in national and international publications, including College Teaching, Communication Teacher, The International Journal of Listening, and Toastmaster magazine. Dr. Cohen is the author of two books, Public Speaking: The Path to Success and Lessons from the Podium: Public Speaking as a Leadership Art. He is also the editor of Speaking for Success: Readings and Resources, a collection of essential articles on the art of public speaking. Dr. Cohen frequently teaches Executive Education courses on public speaking, persuasive communication, and business writing. He has created custom courses and leadership development programs for Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. Dr. Cohen is a core faculty member for the Executive Certificate in Business Communication and previously served as the Academic Program Director for Executive Education. Before his academic career, Dr. Cohen spent several years working in the private sector. He was an assistant vice president and team leader at Bank of America and later became a senior strategy consultant at IBM Global Business Services. In addition, Dr. Cohen was the founder and chairman of Friends for Life of America, a national nonprofit organization that improves the quality of life for pediatric cancer patients and their families.