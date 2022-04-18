Steven Jay Lynn is a distinguished professor of psychology and director of the Laboratory of Consciousness, Cognition, and Psychopathology. His research interests include: dissociation and dissociative disorders, experimental psychopathology, mindfulness/acceptance, effects of trauma, hypnosis, evidence-based psychotherapy, and science vs. pseudoscience. He is a fellow of the American Psychological Association, American Psychological Society (Charter Fellow), American Association for Applied and Preventive Psychology, American Academy of Forensic Psychology, Society for Clinical and Experimental Hypnosis, American Academy of Clinical Psychology, and Institute for Science in Medicine.