Steven Jay Lynn, PhD

Steven Jay Lynn, PhD

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Distinguished Professor

Expertise: PsychologyPseudoscienceMindfulnessAcceptanceTraumaHypnosisPsychotherapy

Steven Jay Lynn is a distinguished professor of psychology and director of the Laboratory of Consciousness, Cognition, and Psychopathology. His research interests include: dissociation and dissociative disorders, experimental psychopathology, mindfulness/acceptance, effects of trauma, hypnosis, evidence-based psychotherapy, and science vs. pseudoscience. He is a fellow of the American Psychological Association, American Psychological Society (Charter Fellow), American Association for Applied and Preventive Psychology, American Academy of Forensic Psychology, Society for Clinical and Experimental Hypnosis, American Academy of Clinical Psychology, and Institute for Science in Medicine.

“His claim represents a serious misunderstanding of hypnosis and doubles down on the popular misconception that hypnosis somehow transforms people into mindless robots who think what the hypnotist wants them to think and do the hypnotist’s bidding,” Lynn

