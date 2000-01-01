Areas of expertise:

Startups

Venture Capital/Angel Investing

Social Entrepreneurship

Venture Funding

Bergmeister teaches Social Entrepreneurship.

Bergmeister earned a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, a master's degree in Electrical Engineering at California State University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Cornell University.

Bergmeister also retired as a Colonel from the Air Force Reserves after 30 years of service.