Areas of expertise:
Bergmeister teaches Social Entrepreneurship.
Bergmeister earned a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, a master's degree in Electrical Engineering at California State University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Cornell University.
Bergmeister also retired as a Colonel from the Air Force Reserves after 30 years of service.
Programs like business incubators for student-led startups “plant the seed of entrepreneurship,” says Suzanne Bergmeister with James Madison University’s Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship.
But older entrepreneurs also may have financial advantages their younger counterparts don’t, says Suzanne Bergmeister, executive director of the Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship at James Madison University. Social Security retirement benefits and pensi