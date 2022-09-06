Grossman teaches HTH 245: Foundations of infectious diseases and HTH 408: Health research methods.
Grossman’s research focuses on promoting immigrant health in a variety of community settings, such as public libraries. She also focuses on how social media can be used to promote health and share health-related messages. She also has experience planning, delivering and evaluating health-related programs for community organizations.
Grossman earned a bachelor's degree in anthropology and theatre at Smith College, a master's degree in cultural studies at the University of Edinburgh and a doctorate in public health at Drexel University.
“The best time to get the flu shot is in September or October. You don’t want to get it too early so that your immunity isn’t as strong when the flu season really takes off,” Dr. Suzanne Grossman, an infectious disease professor at James Madison Universit