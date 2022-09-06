Grossman teaches HTH 245: Foundations of infectious diseases and HTH 408: Health research methods.

Grossman’s research focuses on promoting immigrant health in a variety of community settings, such as public libraries. She also focuses on how social media can be used to promote health and share health-related messages. She also has experience planning, delivering and evaluating health-related programs for community organizations.

Grossman earned a bachelor's degree in anthropology and theatre at Smith College, a master's degree in cultural studies at the University of Edinburgh and a doctorate in public health at Drexel University.