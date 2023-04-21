Terri Parker, MD, is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Yale School of Medicine in the section of Hematology. Dr. Parker completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Connecticut followed by a fellowship program in hospice and palliative medicine. She also completed a fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at Yale University School of Medicine. Dr. Parker serves as the assistant medical director at the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center in North Haven that is home to two hematology programs, classical hematology and the multiple myeloma and gammopathies program. She is a member of the protocol review committee (PRC) at the Yale Cancer Center, which is charged with the scientific evaluation of all cancer clinical protocols and amendments proposed at Yale prior to initiation. Dr. Parker currently serves as co-chair of the Multiple Myeloma Committee for ClinicalPath, which presents evidence-based oncology pathways to academic and community practices. Dr. Parker treats patients with plasma cell dyscrasias, including multiple myeloma and related diseases such as AL amyloidosis, monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS), plasma cell leukemia, smoldering multiple myeloma, and Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia. She has experience with clinical trials focused on novel therapies and drug combinations with a goal of advancing the standard of care for patients with AL amyloidosis, newly diagnosed and relapsed refractory multiple myeloma. Education & Training: Fellowship- Yale University School of Medicine (2012) Fellowship- University of Connecticut Health Center (2009) Residency- University of Connecticut Health Center (2008) MD- St. George's University School of Medicine Grenada (2005) BS- University of Pittsburgh (2001) Honors & Recognition: 2016 David S. Fischer Teaching Award for Outstanding Faculty Teaching and Mentoring of Fellows in Medical Oncology 2006 Letter of Recognition from Evaluation and Promotions Committee at University of Connecticut