Benzing's background is in chemistry and his scholarly interests and research topics are applied chemical hydrology; water quality of river and streams; soil and water chemistry; nutrient management for sustainability; and trout conservation and habitat restoration.



He has served as a research scientist on the South River Science Team and the Shenandoah River Fish Kill Task Force. He is a certified nutrient management planner in Virginia.



He received his doctorate in crop and soil sciences/environmental toxicology from Michigan State University, a master's degree in organic chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh and a bachelor of arts degree in chemistry from Franklin & Marshall College.