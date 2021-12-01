Dr Tommaso Jucker is a NERC Independent Research Fellow and Lecturer in the School of Biological Sciences, where he leads the Selva Lab. His research explores the processes that shape the structure, diversity and function of the world’s forests, with a view of predicting how these will respond to rapid environmental change and how this in turn will impact society. To tackle these questions, Dr Jucker and his team at Selva Lab use a range of approaches, including manipulative experiments, long-term field observations, and cutting-edge remote sensing and modelling. Dr Jucker's core projects include exploring how logging and forest degradation associated with oil palm expansion impact the resilience of Borneo’s tropical forests to drought, investigating how forest dynamics shape the 3D structure of the world’s forest canopies, and mapping the distribution of old-growth woodlands in Australia’s iconic Great Western Woodlands to guide their conservation and restoration. Dr Jucker has published over 50 papers in peer-reviewed journals, including ones in Science, Nature, PNAS, Ecology Letters and Global Change Biology. His research is currently funded by NERC, The Royal Society and The Leverhulme Trust. Education 2009 - BSc Biological Sciences, University of Roma Tor Vergata, 2010 - MSc Ecology, Evolution and Conservation, Imperial College, London, 2015 - PhD Forest Ecology, University of Cambridge Affiliations 2017 - present - Associate Editor for Journal of Ecology and Associate Editor for Remote Sensing in Ecology and Conservation, 2018 - present - Review Editor for Frontiers in Forests and Global Change Accomplishments 2015 - Harper Prize, highly commended for best paper by young author in Journal of Ecology, 2016 - President’s Prize for best presentation at the Remote Sensing and Photogrammetry Society’s annual conference, 2017 - Australian Academy of Science Travel Award, 2019 - NERC Independent Research Fellowship, 2020 - British Ecological Society Founders Prize (This award commemorates the enthusiasm and vision of the Society's founders and is awarded each year to an outstanding early-career ecologist who is starting to make a significant contribution to their field).
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Positive biodiversity-productivity relationship predominant in global forests
|
807
|
2016
|
Asynchronous carbon sink saturation in African and Amazonian tropical forests
|
259
|
2020
|
Crown plasticity enables trees to optimize canopy packing in mixed‐species forests
|
256
|
2015
|
Climatic controls of decomposition drive the global biogeography of forest-tree symbioses
|
251
|
2019
|
Allometric equations for integrating remote sensing imagery into forest monitoring programmes
|
240
|
2017
|
Stabilizing effects of diversity on aboveground wood production in forest ecosystems: linking patterns and processes
|
233
|
2014
|
Biotic homogenization can decrease landscape-scale forest multifunctionality
|
196
|
2016
|
Biodiversity and ecosystem functioning relations in European forests depend on environmental context
|
186
|
2017
|
A novel comparative research platform designed to determine the functional significance of tree species diversity in European forests
|
180
|
2013
|
Jack-of-all-trades effects drive biodiversity–ecosystem multifunctionality relationships in European forests
|
178
|
2016
|
Competition for light and water play contrasting roles in driving diversity–productivity relationships in Iberian forests
|
168
|
2014
|
Topography shapes the structure, composition and function of tropical forest landscapes
|
130
|
2018
|
Area-based vs tree-centric approaches to mapping forest carbon in Southeast Asian forests from airborne laser scanning data
|
128
|
2017
|
Effects of trampling limitation on coastal dune plant communities
|
118
|
2012
|
Climate modulates the effects of tree diversity on forest productivity
|
115
|
2016
|
Does Drought Influence the Relationship Between Biodiversity and Ecosystem Functioning in Boreal Forests?
|
97
|
2014
|
Wood production response to climate change will depend critically on forest composition and structure
|
95
|
2014
|
Canopy structure and topography jointly constrain the microclimate of human‐modified tropical landscapes
|
90
|
2018
|
Mapped aboveground carbon stocks to advance forest conservation and recovery in Malaysian Borneo
|
83
|
2018
|
Patterns of plant community assembly in invaded and non‐invaded communities along a natural environmental gradient
|
67
|
2012