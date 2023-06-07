Toni Liechty, Ph.D.

Toni Liechty, Ph.D.

College of Applied Health Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Associate Professor

Expertise: LeisureBody ImageEmbodimentWell-beingpregnant people

Dr. Liechty's research explores the connections between physically active leisure and body image, embodiment, and health and well-being. For example, she has investigated body image and leisure among pregnant women, retirement-age men and women, and female athletes.

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

Development and Pilot Testing of the Disability Awareness Training and Education Program Among Community-Based Group Fitness Instructors

2023

Virtual community participation as “Sirius” Leisure

2023

Sport Participation for Adults Aged 50+ Years: A Socioecological Analysis

2022

‘I want to record and share my wonderful journey’: Chinese Millennials’ production and sharing of short-form travel videos on TikTok or Douyin

92

2022

UNDERSTANDING THE EXPERIENCE OF EUSTRESS AMONG OLDER ADULTS WITH CHRONIC CONDITIONS

2022

DEVELOPMENT AND VALIDATION OF THE LEISURE EUSTRESS-DISTRESS SCALE

2022

FACILITATORS AND CONSTRAINTS TO SPORT ACTIVITY AMONG ADULTS WITH ARTHRITIS

2022

The Hogwarts Running Club and sense of community: A netnography of a virtual community

41

2022

The Sport Facilitators in Later Life Scale (SFLLS): Preliminary evidence of reliability and validity

1

2022

Benefits and Motivations for Virtual Community Participation: A Netnography of the Hogwarts Running Club.

1

2022

Leisure innovation and the transition to retirement

11

2022

Promoting on-going participation in group fitness among older adults: An application of the Psychological Continuum Model

2022

“We’re a family and that gives me joy”: Exploring interpersonal relationships in older women’s softball using socio-emotional selectivity theory

28

2022

Exploring the role and meaning of leisure in healthy aging among older adults with chronic conditions

2

2022

Sport for women in later life.

1

2021

Exploring Roller Derby Skaters’ Progression Into the Sport

2021

Leisure and aging in difficult times: Introduction to special issue

2

2021

The ups and downs of older adults’ leisure during the pandemic

8

2021

The role of facilitators in the constraint negotiation of leisure-time physical activity

2

2021

Promoting older adults’ physical activity and social well-being during COVID-19

137

2021

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07849