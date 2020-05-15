Kim teaches mostly Cost Control and Budgeting. Kim also teaches Tourism in a Global Context, Technology Strategies in the hospitality industry, and Beverage Management (from Fall 2023).
Kim’s research focuses on food safety/sanitation, risky food consumption, restaurant inspection system, hotel & restaurant cleanliness, consumer behavior in restaurants, and event management.
Kim earned a bachelor's degree in Hotel Administration at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and Chemical Engineering/Engineer Chemistry at Han Yang University, a master's degree in Tourism Administration at George Washington University, and a doctorate in Hospitality and Tourism Management at Purdue University.
“Hotels will have more visual cleaning staff and sanitizing stations. Housekeepers will move from behind the scene to front and center in hotels,” said Tony Kim, assistant professor at Hart School of Hospitality, Sport and Recreation Management at James M