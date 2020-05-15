Kim teaches mostly Cost Control and Budgeting. Kim also teaches Tourism in a Global Context, Technology Strategies in the hospitality industry, and Beverage Management (from Fall 2023).

Kim’s research focuses on food safety/sanitation, risky food consumption, restaurant inspection system, hotel & restaurant cleanliness, consumer behavior in restaurants, and event management.

Kim earned a bachelor's degree in Hotel Administration at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and Chemical Engineering/Engineer Chemistry at Han Yang University, a master's degree in Tourism Administration at George Washington University, and a doctorate in Hospitality and Tourism Management at Purdue University.