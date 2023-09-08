Vaishal Tolia, MD, MPH, is a board-certified emergency medicine physician. He treats and cares for people in the emergency department and urgent care, including those with life-threatening or critical conditions. This care may include evaluation, resuscitation, stabilization and referring patients to appropriate specialty departments.

Tolia is medical director of the Emergency Department at UC San Diego Health, where he oversees operations of both emergency departments at UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest and Jacobs Medical Center in La Jolla. He serves as director of the Emergency Department's Observation Unit and the Gary and Mary West Senior Emergency Care Unit (housed within the La Jolla Emergency Department), which is a state-of-the-art unit designed to enhance the care for older adults and meet the unique needs of seniors.

Tolia is also a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine. His research interests include patient safety, observation medicine and chest pain protocols.