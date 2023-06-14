Wendy A. Rogers, Ph.D., is Shahid and Ann Carlson Khan Professor of Applied Health Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She is the Director of the McKechnie Family LIFE Home; the Health Technology Education Program; Program Director of CHART (Collaborations in Health, Aging, Research, and Technology); and Director of the Human Factors and Aging Laboratory. Her research interests include design for aging; technology acceptance; human-automation interaction; aging-in-place; human-robot interaction; aging with disabilities; cognitive aging; skill acquisition; and training. Dr. Rogers’ research is funded by the National Institutes of Health through the National Institute on Aging and through the National Institute of Nursing Research. In addition, her work is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research.