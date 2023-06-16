Research Alert

Newswise — In a new study, researchers including Yale School of Medicine's Michael Simons, MD, identify the molecular underpinnings of persistent endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT), an important process related to vascular inflammation in diseases including pulmonary hypertension.

Reserachers found atypical acetate production from glucose triggered metabolic modulation of the endothelium activated TGF-β signaling, triggering a positive feedback loop and EndMT persistence.

The work identifies endothelial ACSS2 as a potential therapeutic target for reducing atherosclerosis.

Journal Link: Cell Metabolism, June-2023

