Research Alert
Article title: Male kidney-specific BMAL1 knockout mice are protected from K+-deficient, high-salt diet-induced blood pressure increases
Authors: G. Ryan Crislip, Hannah M. Costello, Alexandria Juffre, Kit-Yan Cheng, I. Jeanette Lynch, Jermaine G. Johnston, Charles B. Drucker, Phillip Bratanatawira, Annanya Agarwal, Victor M. Mendez, Ryanne S. Thelwell, Lauren G. Douma, Charles S. Wingo, Abdel A. Alli, Yogesh M. Scindia, Michelle L. Gumz
From the authors: “We show here, for the first time, that kidney-specific BMAL1 knockout mice are protected from blood pressure increases and immune responses to a salt-sensitive diet.”
This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.
Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology