Newswise — The British Society of Animal Science (BSAS) and the International Alliance for Phytobiomes Research (PA) are proud to announce a new partnership between the two non-profit organizations. The partnership will enable both organizations to engage in discussions and dialogue on key global issues related to animal science and phytobiomes research.

The BSAS is a leading society that advances the understanding of animal science, promotes research and development, and supports education and training in the field. The International Alliance for Phytobiomes Research is a global, non-profit research organization that facilitates and coordinates international efforts toward expanding phytobiomes research. Phytobiomes research focuses on the complex interactions between plants, microorganisms, soils, climate, environment, and management practices. Pastures, grasslands, and fodder production systems are important phytobiomes and present numerous opportunities to improve animal nutrition, gut microbiomes, methane reduction, animal and overall ecosystem health, and carbon sequestration.

By partnering together, BSAS and PA hope to foster a greater understanding of the interdependence between animal and plant health, and how these issues can impact global food security. The two organizations will engage in discussions and dialogue on topics and activities that are mutually agreed and relevant to both parties.

"We are excited to be partnering with the International Alliance for Phytobiomes Research," said Maggie Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of the British Society of Animal Science. "As we look to the future of agriculture, it is clear that we need to take a more integrated approach to animal and plant health. By working together, we can better understand the complex issues facing our industry and find innovative solutions to these challenges."

Kellye Eversole, Executive Director of the International Alliance for Phytobiomes Research, said, "We are extremely excited about collaborating directly with the British Society of Animal Science on phytobiomes research and animal microbiomes to close the loop between plants, microbes, soils, and animals as part of the One Health movement. It is time to move these distinct scientific fields towards transdisciplinary approaches whether we are thinking about dairy, beef cattle, or poultry production, or the raising of companion animals."

The partnership between BSAS and PA will include joint workshops, conferences, and other activities that will bring together researchers, scientists, and industry leaders from around the world. By working together, the two organizations hope to promote greater collaboration and understanding between animal science and phytobiomes research, and ultimately contribute to a more sustainable and resilient global food system.

For more information about the British Society of Animal Science, visit www.bsas.org.uk. For more information about the International Alliance for Phytobiomes Research, visit www.phytobiomesalliance.org.