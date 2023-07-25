It was announced today that Bronny James, son of NBA great LeBron James, experienced a cardiac arrest Monday (July 24) and is in stable condition after treatment. While details are few, the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center has experts available to speak about cardiac arrest:

Eugene Chung, M.D., M.P.H., cardiac electrophysiologist, professor of cardiology, team cardiologist of Michigan Athletics and immediate past chair of the American College of Cardiology Sport and Exercise Cardiology Leadership Council.

Aman Chugh, M.D., cardiac electrophysiologist, professor of cardiology

Geoffrey Barnes, M.D., cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist, associate professor of cardiology.