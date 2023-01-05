Our cardiology expert at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso is available to speak on cardiac arrest among athletes such as Damar Hamlin.

He can speak on:

What causes sudden cardiac arrest in sports?

Are there early signs of sudden cardiac arrest to watch for?

What is the chance of having a sudden cardiac arrest if a family member had one?

Once you've had sudden cardiac arrest, what is needed to prevent another one?

Is there a link between cardiac arrest and excessive stress from sports?

Are there screening exams that might help to identify young athletes at risk for cardiac arrest?

Dr. Manu Rajachandran, chair of cardiology at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, is available for media interviews.