These risk factors included male sex, older age, smoking, alcohol consumption, atrial fibrillation, use of anti-hypertensive medications, prior heart attack or stroke, established cardiovascular disease, low kidney function, high systolic blood pressure, elevated cholesterol level, and use of multiple concomitant medicines.

“Although there are some calculators to produce risk estimates of cardiovascular disease, these are not targeted at those at high risk of fracture,” said corresponding author Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, MD, PhD, of the University of Oxford, in the UK. “To our knowledge, this is the first study to identify cardiovascular disease risk factors for osteoporotic individuals using data that is routinely collected and readily available.”

URL Upon Publication: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jbmr.4648

About the Journal

The Journal of Bone and Mineral Research (JBMR) publishes highly impactful original manuscripts, reviews, and special articles on basic, translational and clinical investigations relevant to the musculoskeletal system and mineral metabolism.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world’s knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at Wiley.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.