Article title: Effect of chronic alcohol exposure on gut vitamin B7 uptake: involvement of epigenetic mechanisms and effect of alcohol metabolites

Authors: Kalidas Ramamoorthy, Subrata Sabui, Padmanabhan Srinivasan, Saleh Al-Juburi, Quang Pham, Brian D. Chu, Rita D. Simoes, James M. Fleckenstein, Hamid M. Said

From the authors: “This study shows the involvement of molecular and epigenetic mechanisms in mediating the inhibitory effect of chronic alcohol exposure on biotin uptake along the intestinal tract. The study also shows that alcohol metabolites (generated by gut microbiota and host tissues) cause inhibition in gut biotin uptake.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.