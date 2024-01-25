Newswise — A pivotal study (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eehl.2023.09.006) featured in Eco-Environment & Health on 14 October 2023, has revealed considerable ecological threats from trace organic pollutants found in the effluents of wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) throughout China. The researchers conducted a thorough investigation into the presence and ecological dangers of various pollutants in these effluents, offering vital information that enhances our understanding of environmental health and safety.



This extensive study analyzed 302 trace organic pollutants across 46 wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) in China, detecting 216 compounds from 11 chemical classes. Advanced techniques like HPLC-MS/MS and GC–MS/MS were employed to quantify pollutants, revealing perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) and bisphenol analogs (BPs) as major contributors, accounting for 59% of total pollution. The ecological risk was assessed using the Risk Quotient (RQ) method, identifying 119 contaminants with significant ecological risks, and 23 demanding immediate attention due to high RQ values. The findings highlighted a stark regional disparity in pollutant concentrations and risks across China.



Guanghua Lu, the lead researcher, emphasized, "Our study is a wake-up call highlighting the presence and risks of overlooked trace organic pollutants in WWTP effluents. It underlines the urgent need for more comprehensive monitoring and stricter regulatory measures."



This thorough study highlights the critical need for focused removal of pollutants, enhancement of treatment technologies, and implementation of stricter regulations to address the ecological dangers presented by trace organic pollutants in WWTP effluents. It advocates for a balanced strategy that combines technological advancements with rigorous regulatory enforcement to ensure the protection of aquatic ecosystems and public health.



Highlights

A survey of 302 trace organic pollutants in the effluent of 46 WWTPs was conducted in China.

PFASs and BPs were consequently identified as the major chemical classes of pollutants.

A total of 119 contaminants were found to have ecological and environmental risks.

Twenty-three contaminants (RQ > 1.0) should be removed with high priority.

The research supplies essential data that aids environmental managers and policymakers in identifying key contaminants for targeted control in WWTP effluents. By emphasizing the necessity of advanced pollutant removal methods and advocating for more stringent environmental regulations, this study plays a pivotal role in promoting the safeguarding of our natural water resources and the well-being of communities.

