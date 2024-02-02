Article title: Fecal Dysbiosis and Inflammation in Intestinal-Specific Cftr Knockout Mice on Regimens Preventing Intestinal Obstruction



Authors: Sarah M. Young, Rowena A. Woode, Estela C. Williams, Aaron C. Ericsson, and Lane L. Clarke



From the authors: “Our studies indicate that intestinal dysbiosis and bowel inflammation is strongly driven by the loss of [cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator] in the intestinal epithelium, but varies in magnitude dependent on the anti-obstructive measures employed.”



This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.