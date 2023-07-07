BYLINE:

David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • How bad is the current air pollution in the northeastern U.S.? ([email protected] :14, TRT :42)
  • Who is most vulnerable to the effects of air pollution? ([email protected] 1:04, TRT :24)
  • Can masks help filter out smoke particles? ([email protected] 1:39, TRT :20)
  • If people find themselves in heavily polluted air, what else do you recommend they do? ([email protected] 2:05, TRT :24)
