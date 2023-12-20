In newly published research, a team of scientists used an isotopic carbon tracer to track carbon allocation in soils within an artificial tropical rainforest. They discovered microbes switch carbon allocation from growth to stress molecules under drought conditions. These results demonstrate the impact of drought on microbial activity, particularly on how the types of carbon in soil can change, leading to a loss of carbon to the atmosphere as carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds.

The research team was made up of scientists from the University of Arizona, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, University of Freiburg, Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, and the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory.

