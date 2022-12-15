Newswise — Most meteorological phenomenons energetic source is steam condensation (drop in liquid form) and water evaporation in troposphere - the lowest, most close to Earth surface atmospheric layer. E. g., meteorological storms and tropic cyclones subordinate to the rule which can be accompanied by dangerous strong thunderstorms, storm winds, downpours.

Meteorological phenomenons generate spreading in atmosphere infrasonic waves of such low frequency that human ear do not hear, and else, more low frequency inner gravitational waves. Seems to be, it can be tracked and used in forecasts drafting and computer modeling but complexity is lying in the tropospheric heights experimental data lack. Simultaneously, same processes cause atmospheric pressure fluctuations near to Earth surface, successfully registered by the devices.

Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University scientists and colleagues found out how spreading in the atmosphere infrasonic and inner gravitational waves can be calculated by the Earth surface pressure fluctuations. Aurthors considered by isolation local tropospheric source and wave Earth surface pressure fluctuations bcreated by this source. Compared them, scientists suggested how usually unknown tropospheric waves source can be substituted by registered at the Earth surface pressure fluctuations while modeling. So, using the last, special modificated surface source is built considering two waves spreading from the tropospheric source: one is directed right up, another one to the Earth surface but reflects and goes up again. Thus, wave picture in the atmosphere is determined by mutual combination of both these waves.

"Now, experimentally registered pressure changes in the calculations, wave fluctuations in the atmosphere from meteorological storms may be predicted with greater accuracy, consequently, forecast their influence at the atmosphere", Sergey Kshevetskiy, PhD in physics and mathematics, leading researcher of the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University Physics Department.

Pushkov Institute of Terrestrial Magnetism, Ionosphere and Radio Wave Propagation Russian Academy of Sciences, West department (Kaliningrad), A. M. Obukhov Institute of Atmospheric Physics Russian Academy of sciences (Moscow), Saint-Petersburg State University (Saint Petersburg) scientists took part in the research.