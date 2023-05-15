Newswise — (New York, NY – May 15, 2023) – World renowned pulmonologists from the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City have prepared research for the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2023 International Conference in Washington, D.C. from May 19–May 24. Please let me know if you would like to coordinate an interview involving their work. Also, our experts are available to comment on breaking news and other trending topics and studies.





Sessions and Symposiums

(All abstracts listed below are under embargo until the scheduled start time of the event):

Sunday, May 21

*Thematic Poster Session

A54: PEDIATRIC PULMONARY VASCULAR DISEASE

11:30 –1:15 p.m. ET

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area F, Hall C (Lower Level)

• P619 - Prevalence of Pulmonary Hypertension in Children With Severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea- a Single Center Study

Jason Bronstein, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

*Thematic Poster Session

A62: B-A-C-T-E-R-I-A, FIND OUT WHAT IT MEANS TO ME

11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area I, Hall C (Lower Level)

• P904 - Assessing Bias in Treatment of Empyema

Lina Miyakawa, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



*Mini Symposium

A99: CLINICAL TRIALS IN CHRONIC LUNG DISEASE

2:39 – 2:51 p.m. ET

Marriott Marquis Washington, Independence Ballroom Salons A-D (Level M4)

• Associations of a Plant Centered Diet and Lung Function Decline Across Early to Mid-adulthood: The Cardia Lung Study

Elliot Eisenberg, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Sonali Bose, MD, MPH, Associate Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) and Pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

*Poster Discussion Session

A104: NOVEL INSIGHTS ON CANNABIS, TOBACCO, AND E-CIGARETTE USE

2:15 – 4:15 p.m. ET

Marriott Marquis Washington, Marquis Ballroom, Salons 1-2 (Level M2)

• 102 - Respiratory Symptoms as a Predictor of Future Smoking Patterns: The Cardia Lung Study

Sonali Bose, MD, MPH, Associate Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) and Pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Monday, May 22

* Thematic Poster Session

B44: FRAILTY, NUTRITION, AND PROLONGED MECHANICAL VENTILATION

11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area I, Hall C (Lower Level)

• Clinical Outcomes of Tracheostomized Patients: COVID-19 Vs Non-COVID-19

• Predictors of Length of Stay, Ventilator Wean, Decannulation, and Mortality in Tracheostomized Patients • Characteristics of Tracheostomized Patients: COVID-19 Vs Non-COVID-19

• Complications of Tracheostomies in the COVID-19 Era

Jennifer Y. Fung, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Young Im Lee, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) and Pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

* Thematic Poster Session

B51: ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLINICAL EPIDEMIOLOGY OF AIRWAY DISEASE, ASTHMA, AND COPD

11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area H, Hall C (Lower Level)

• P796 - Feasibility of Multi-dimensional Remote Monitoring of Indoor Air Quality and Asthma Control Among High-risk Urban Pregnant Women

Sonali Bose, MD, MPH, Associate Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) and Pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Najla Abdurrahman, MD, Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Fellow at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

*Mini Symposium

B99: ALL THAT WHEEZES: TRANSLATIONAL STUDIES IN ASTHMA

2:15 – 2:27 p.m. ET

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 143 A-C (Street Level)

• Sex Differences in Asthma Control, Lung Function and Exacerbations: The Atlantis Study

Monica Kraft, MD, Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine), and System Chair for the Department of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Tuesday, May 23

*Mini Symposium

C17: IN THIS TOGETHER: CONFRONTING ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH CHALLENGES AROUND THE WORLD

9:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 150 A-B (Street Level)

• Several talks covering the topics of Environmental, Occupational and Population Health

Moderator: Alison Lee, MD, MS, Associate Professor of Global Health, Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) and Pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

*Thematic Poster Session

C31 - BIOLOGICS WANT TO RULE THE (ASTHMA) WORLD

11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area F, Hall C (Lower Level)

• P605 - Efficacy of Tezepelumab in Patients With Severe, Uncontrolled Asthma by Sex: Results From the Phase 3 Navigator Study

Monica Kraft, MD, Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine), and System Chair for the Department of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



*Thematic Poster Session

C74: DO NOT MISS: SLEEP DISORDERS IN VULNERABLE POPULATIONS

11:30 a.m. –1:15 p.m. ET

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area I, Hall C (Lower Level)

• P942 - Sleep Disorders and Chronic Rhinosinusitis in World Trade Center (WTC) Responders and a Sleep Clinic Population

Andrew W. Varga, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

• P947- Dysfunctional Breathing Patterns in Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC) Patients Can Be Identified Using Approximate Entropy

Ankit Parekh, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

*Mini Symposium

C98 - RISKY BUSINESS: PREDICTING CONSEQUENCES OF OSA

2:15 – 4:15 p.m. ET

Marriott Marquis Washington, Independence Ballroom, Salons E-H (Level M4)

• Several talks covering the topics of Sleep Medicine and Respiratory Neurobiology

Moderator: Vaishnavi Kundel, MD, MS, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

• ~ 3:03 – 3:15 p.m. ET: Combination of Ventilatory, Hypoxic, and Arousal Burden Predicts Short- and Long-term Consequences of OSA Better Than the Apnea-hypopnea Index

Andrew W. Varga, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

• ~ 3:15 – 3:27 p.m. ET: Use of Machine Learning and Prediction Tools to Assess Cardiovascular Disease Risk in Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Neomi A. Shah, MD, Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Oren Cohen, MD, Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Fellow at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

