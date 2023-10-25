Hurricane Otis, which made landfall Wednesday near Acapulco, Mexico, appears to be part of a recent global trend of near-land rapidly intensifying hurricanes, said Shuai Wang, assistant professor of geography and spatial sciences at the University of Delaware.

This storm, which intensified from a tropical storm into a ferocious Category 5 hurricane in under 24 hours, is a very extreme case, Dr. Wang said. 

"There is a very short time window for preparedness, or to even release a warning," he said. "It's almost impossible to evacuate people."

Dr. Wang authored a paper on the topic that was published in Nature Communications on Aug. 24, days before another rapidly intensifying storm, Hurricane Idalia, made landfall in Northern Florida. 

Contact [email protected] to arrange an interview.

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Climate Science Environmental Science Hurricanes Natural Disasters Mexico
KEYWORDS
Hurricane Otis Hurricane Idalia Climate Change Weather Disaster Preparedness Mexico Florida Emergency Planning Evacuation
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You