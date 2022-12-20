Newswise — Environmental health researcher, epidemiologist, and statistician, Scott Bartell, PhD, is a professor at the UCI Program in Public Health in the Department of of Environmental and Occupational Health and has joint appointments across all other UCI Public Health departments as well as the Department of Statistics at the UCI Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences.

For the past 25 years, Bartell has dedicated his research to quantifying human exposures and health effects caused by environmental contaminants, including perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Bartell can respond to any media inquiries about the recent public notice that 3M will stop making hazardous forever chemicals that have profound impacts on human health.