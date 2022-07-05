Article title: SGLT2 inhibition effect on salt-induced hypertension, RAAS and Na+ transport in Dahl SS rats

Authors: Olha Kravtsova, Ruslan Bohovyk, Vladislav Levchenko, Oleg Palygin, Christine A. Klemens, Timo Rieg, Alexander Staruschenko

From the authors: “The main findings of the present study are that SGLT2 inhibition lowers blood pressure while maintaining a circadian rhythm in Dahl SS rats fed a high-[salt] diet in the absence of [diabetes mellitus].”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.