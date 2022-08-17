Newswise — Washington D.C. – Preventing foodborne illness is the focus of a new agreement between two food safety organizations that secures ongoing collaborations in research, training and education.

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) and the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) have formalized an agreement to prevent and redress the increasing risks associated with foodborne illness. The agreement focuses on impacting public health, food, nutrition and consumer protection.

In addition to increased cooperation on conferences, seminars, training workshops, webinars, and technical meetings on matters related to food safety and emerging technologies, both organizations seek to address food science at global, regional and country levels.

The agreement includes cross-postings and announcements on fellowships and RFPs on each organization’s websites and includes IAFNS’ organization and delivery of three food microbial symposia and one chemical food safety symposia for presentation at IAFP's Annual Meeting.

In addition, IAFNS will submit workshop summaries, research articles and other materials to IAFP for inclusion in the organization’s publication Food Protection Trends. Both organizations will host the executive director of the other at their annual meetings.

According to IAFNS Executive Director Wendelyn Jones, PhD, “IAFNS is pleased to leverage its food safety research and programming through this exciting new agreement with IAFP which will reduce health risks and promote educational goals for both organizations.”

David Tharp, Executive Director of IAFP stated, “IAFP is so pleased to formalize and extend our working relationship with IAFNS. IAFNS has provided cutting-edge symposia to IAFP’s Annual Meetings for 30 years now and we look forward to working together for many, many more!”

IAFP: A member-based association of more than 4,000 food safety professionals, the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) is committed to advancing food safety worldwide by providing a forum for food safety professionals to exchange information on protecting the food supply. foodprotection.org

IAFNS: The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. iafns.org