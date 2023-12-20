Newswise — Bacteria are abundant microbes on plants that have the potential to promote plant growth. To harness this potential, researchers need a better understanding of how specific strains of bacteria behave within bacterial communities associated with plants. In this research, scientists used computational approaches to identify DNA sequences unique to specific strains of bacteria. This study demonstrates that strain-specific approaches can be easily adopted to study how specific bacteria behave in plant-associated bacterial communities.

