WASHINGTON (December 13, 2023) — The COP28 United Nations climate summit reached a historic deal on Wednesday. 200 countries agreed to reduce global consumption of fossil fuels. According to Reuters, the negotiation is “a first of its kind deal signaling the eventual end of the oil age” and calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly, and equitable manner… so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with science.”

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary.

Rachael Jonassen, associate research professor, Sustainable Urban Planning Program, is an expert on climate change science, greenhouse gas mitigation, hydroclimatology and more. In addition to teaching, Jonassen is the director of the Climate Change and Greenhouse Gas Management Program, she served as Program Director for Carbon Cycle at the National Science Foundation, and as an NSF representative to the U.S. Global Change Research Program. Most recently, she published Carbon Pricing and Fossil Fuel Subsidy Rationalization Tool Kit.

Jonathan Deason is a professor of environmental management and director of the GW Environmental & Energy Management Institute. His expertise includes all aspects of air quality management, including greenhouse gas management and implications for global climate change mitigation and adaptation. Currently, his research also includes renewable energy, environmental sustainability, energy policy, and alternative fuel vehicles.