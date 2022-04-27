WASHINGTON (April 27, 2022)—On Wednesday, Jessica Tillipman, a professor of law at The George Washington University, testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on conflicts of interest in McKinsey & Company’s work for FDA and opioid companies. The hearing follows the release of the interim majority staff report, “The Firm and the FDA: McKinsey & Company’s Conflicts of Interest at the Heart of the Opioid Epidemic.”

Jessica Tillipman is the assistant dean for Government Procurement Law Studies at GW Law where she also teaches courses that focus on anti-corruption, ethics, and compliance issues in government procurement.

In response to the Committee’s report, Tillipman said this in her testimony:

“The Interim Majority Staff Report, “The Firm and the FDA: McKinsey & Company’s Conflicts of Interest at the Heart of the Opioid Epidemic” provides a compelling case study in how conflicts and compliance issues significantly undermine the public’s confidence in our procurement system and the contractors that provide the U.S. government with critical goods and services.”

…

“Unlike headline-generating topics such as bribery and fraud, Organizational Conflicts of Interests (OCIs) are often viewed as a highly technical litigation issue that rarely garners attention outside of law firm client advisories. The Interim Majority Staff Report -- “The Firm and the FDA: McKinsey & Company’s Conflicts of Interest at the Heart of the Opioid Epidemic” -- reminds us that OCIs are an integrity issue that have the potential to undermine the quality and value of the services a government receives. When taxpayer dollars are at stake, a contractor’s undivided loyalties are paramount. It’s time to revisit the work the Federal Acquisition Regulation Council began over a decade ago with respect to organizational conflicts of interest and bring greater awareness and compliance attention to this important issue.”