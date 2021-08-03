Research Alert

Article title: Heparin-based blood purification attenuates organ injury in baboons with S. pneumoniae pneumonia

Authors: Lingye Chen, Bryan D. Kraft, Victor L. Roggli, Zachary R. Healy, Christopher W. Woods, Ephraim L. Tsalik, Geoffrey S. Ginsburg, David M. Murdoch, Hagir B. Suliman, Claude A. Piantadosi, Karen E. Welty-Wolf

From the authors: “The release of pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) after antibiotic administration in patients with sepsis may be more clinically relevant than is currently recognized, and may worsen the systemic inflammatory response syndrome, septic shock, and acute organ failure. Our data suggest these complications are mitigated by PAMP capture therapies, such as heparin-based blood purification.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Blood Kidney Disease Pharmaceuticals
KEYWORDS
Physiology Heparin blood purification Sepsis Pneumonia renal health Kidneys