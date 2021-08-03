Article title: Heparin-based blood purification attenuates organ injury in baboons with S. pneumoniae pneumonia

Authors: Lingye Chen, Bryan D. Kraft, Victor L. Roggli, Zachary R. Healy, Christopher W. Woods, Ephraim L. Tsalik, Geoffrey S. Ginsburg, David M. Murdoch, Hagir B. Suliman, Claude A. Piantadosi, Karen E. Welty-Wolf

From the authors: “The release of pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) after antibiotic administration in patients with sepsis may be more clinically relevant than is currently recognized, and may worsen the systemic inflammatory response syndrome, septic shock, and acute organ failure. Our data suggest these complications are mitigated by PAMP capture therapies, such as heparin-based blood purification.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.