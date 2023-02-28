Newswise — Washington D.C. -- IAFNS’ Gut Microbiome Committee is seeking to support research on the impact of consuming beneficial live microbes, found in foods like yogurt, on health.

The project is part of IAFNS’ ongoing programs that catalyze new science relevant to food safety and nutrition.

While some scientists have hypothesized that consuming live microbes may be beneficial to health, understanding this relationship and the potential benefit of a recommended intake range requires a systematic approach.

This approach includes evaluation of existing evidence — addressing evidence gaps and aligning the information within a data framework that covers the required information.

As part of this systematic approach, the IAFNS Gut Microbiome Committee is issuing a call for pre-proposals to investigate live microbe intake-health relationships using the Korean NHANES database and other longitudinal prospective cohort databases.

Although there is a specific interest in Korean NHANES because of the unique foods consumed by that population, IAFNS has an interest in interrogation of other longitudinal prospective databases to build the evidence base.

This call is open to pre-proposals that leverage Korean NHANES and/or other suitable databases at the recommendation of the researcher.

Details and full instructions can be found here.

Pre-proposals are due by midnight on March 22, 2023.

This research will be supported by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS), Gut Microbiome Committee. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize industry, government and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. IAFNS has over forty scientific projects and programs all focused on delivering science that matters. Learn more at iafns.org.