According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death worldwide.

The interdisciplinary research team at the Indiana University School of Medicine Krannert Cardiovascular Research Center investigates the pathological changes of the heart at various stages of CV disease.

The following NIH-funded researchers are available for interviews throughout February:

Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, is the executive director at the Krannert Cardiovascular Research Center and professor of medicine and radiology at IU School of Medicine. The Ischemic Heart Disease research team led by Dr. Dharmakumar recently helped develop the world’s first classification of acute myocardial infarction – or heart attack – based on heart tissue damage. This classification, which was recently adopted by the Canadian Cardiovascular society and is being introduced to the United States, has the potential to radically change the treatment of cardiovascular disease.

Keyur Vora, MD, is an assistant research professor of medicine at IU School of Medicine and has expertise in cardiovascular diseases, interventional cardiac imaging and biomedical informatics. Dr. Vora leads clinical trials on multicenter projects that aim to develop novel therapies and diagnostics.

Khadijah Breathett, MD, is an associate professor of medicine at IU School of Medicine and specializes in the prevention and treatment of advanced heart disease. She is nationally recognized for her portfolio of work focused on achieving racial, ethnic and gender equity in advanced heart failure care and led the development of Disparities Research Guidelines for the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association journals.

Ankit A. Desai, MD, is an associate professor of medicine at IU School of Medicine and a cardiologist specializing in heart and vascular care. He recently received a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to treat sickle cell cardiomyopathy.