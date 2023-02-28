Newswise — Washington, February 28, 2023—Janelle Scott, professor and the Birgeneau Distinguished Chair in Educational Disparities at the University of California, Berkeley, in the School of Education, has been voted president-elect of the American Educational Research Association (AERA). Scott joins the AERA Council in 2023–2024 as president-elect. Her presidency begins at the conclusion of the association’s 2024 Annual Meeting.

Scott served as the 2019–2022 AERA Division L Vice President and as an AERA Council and Executive Board member. She is an AERA Fellow and received the AERA Committee on Scholars of Color Distinguished Scholar Award in 2014. Scott was one of two program chairs for the association’s 2019 Annual Meeting. She has been an active member of AERA Divisions L (Educational Policy and Politics), A (Administration, Organization, and Leadership), and G (Social Context of Education), as well as of several AERA special interest groups.

A former elementary school teacher, Scott conducts research on the politics of educational policy in a multiracial, segregated, and unequal society. She specifically examines how school choice policies, privatization, and philanthropy affect democratic accountability and equity in public education. She has published in the American Educational Research Journal, Educational Policy, Peabody Journal of Education, Qualitative Inquiry, Harvard Educational Review, and several other peer-reviewed journals. Her second book, The Politics of Education Policy in an Era of Inequality: Possibilities for Democratic Schooling (with S. Horsford and G. Anderson; Routledge, 2018), was honored with a 2020 American Educational Studies Association Critics Choice Award. Her other books include School Choice and Diversity: What the Evidence Says (editor; Teachers College Press, 2005) and Racialization and Educational Inequality in Global Perspective (co-editor with M. Bajaj; Routledge, 2023).

Scott is a trustee of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and a Dean’s Distinguished Research Fellow at Monash University. In 2017, she received a UC Berkeley Distinguished Faculty Mentor Award. Scott is a member of the National Academy of Education.

Upon becoming AERA president in 2024, Scott will succeed Tyrone Howard, professor of education and Pritzker Family Endowed Chair at the University of California, Los Angeles. Howard will assume the AERA presidency on April 16 at the close of the association’s place-based 2023 Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Key Members Elected to AERA Council

Along with Scott as president-elect, association members elected several new AERA Council representatives.

Council Members-at-Large

Two prominent scholars were elected to member-at-large positions on the AERA Council, commencing in 2023–2024. They will serve three-year terms.

Dorinda J. Carter Andrews, Michigan State University

Anne-Marie Núñez, University of Texas, El Paso

Division Vice Presidents-Elect

Four education researchers were voted as division vice presidents-elect and will join AERA’s 2024–2025 Council following the 2024 Annual Meeting. They will serve three-year terms.

Division A: Administration, Organization, and Leadership

Detra D. Johnson, University of Houston



Detra D. Johnson, University of Houston Division C: Learning and Instruction

Helenrose Fives, Montclair State University



Helenrose Fives, Montclair State University Division D: Measurement and Research Methodologies

Jessica Nina Lester, Indiana University, Bloomington



Jessica Nina Lester, Indiana University, Bloomington Division I: Education in the Professions

Linette P. Ross, National Board of Medical Examiners

Special Interest Groups (SIG) Executive Committee

Norma A. Guzmán, Texas A&M University, Kingsville, was elected chair-elect of the SIG Executive Committee. She will serve as chair-elect in 2023–2024, and her two-year term as chair will commence at the conclusion of the 2024 Annual Meeting. While chair, she will serve as a member of AERA Council.

Graduate Student Council

Honey Walrond, a doctoral student at Teachers College, Columbia University, was voted chair-elect of the Graduate Student Council and will join the AERA Council in 2024–2025.

Complete 2023 AERA election results are posted on the AERA website.

