Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will host its annual World Malaria Day Symposium Tuesday, April 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. EDT. The theme is the blood stage of malaria, which is the most devastating phase of the disease. The event will take place in person in Baltimore with thirteen panelists. A remote option is available to journalists.

Daniel Goldberg, MD, PhD, the David M. and Paula L. Kipnis Distinguished Professor at Washington University in St. Louis, will deliver the keynote. He specializes in the biology of malaria, focused on identifying drug targets. The symposium will also feature more than 40 research posters, from research on mosquito microbiomes to malaria therapeutics.

The Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute has hosted the annual symposium since 2009. The event recognizes World Malaria Day, established in May 2007 by the World Health Organization to bring global attention to the efforts being made to end the devastating disease. Malaria is one of the deadliest diseases in the world, killing more than 619,000 people in 2021, mostly children under the age of five in sub-Saharan Africa. Many who survive suffer life-changing consequences, including blindness, and the economies of malaria-endemic countries suffer detrimental setbacks.

Vaccines represent a significant advance in potential malaria prevention. WHO recommended widespread use of the first-ever malaria vaccine, RTS,S, in October 2021, and others are in development. Yet proven preventive measures, including indoor insecticide spraying and mosquito nets, are still needed to help curb transmission—even with vaccine uptake. Research continues to fuel innovations in the urgent search to find new ways to control and prevent malaria’s spread from mosquito to humans.

The Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

