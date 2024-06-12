Newswise — The Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University, cordially invites all to join “Sasin Impact Entrepreneurship Week 2024 (SasinIEW)” from June 19-23, 2024. This event aims to foster collaboration among entrepreneurs, startups, investors, policymakers, businesses, and the public to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, openness, positive impacts, and sustainability.

SasinIEW features three parallel events including,

GCEC New Frontier: Bangkok Summit 2024: The first Asia-based summit officially endorsed by the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers (GCEC) under the theme “Inclusive Entrepreneurship Driving Impact”

Sasin Bangkok Business Challenge 2024 powered by SCG Chemicals: Asia’s longest-running global student startup competition under the theme “Growing Impactful Ventures.” Over 22 years, it has become a cornerstone of innovation, attracting students from universities worldwide to compete for royal trophies and a prize pool of 1.5 million THB.

Family Enterprise Case Competition – Asia Pacific 2024 (FECC-AP 2024): The first Asia-based FECC-AP 2024 is a case study competition for graduate students in the Asia Pacific region and beyond, focusing on solving complex challenges family enterprises face. The winning team earns the opportunity to represent the region at the FECC 2025 competition in Vermont, USA.

Also, the Hult Prize Global Summit and the Hult Prize Finals will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Chulalongkorn University. Students and sustainability entrepreneurs from around the world will compete for a chance to win US$1 million in prize money. Visitors to the Hult Prize event will also be invited to BBC Pitch events and GCEC events to open up new areas of discussion, meeting, and networking.

For more information, please contact us via email at: [email protected] or

[email protected] or call 0-2218-4040, 0-2218-4041.